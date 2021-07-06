UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Expo Al Dhaid To Host First Eid Al Adha Fair

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 09:30 PM

Expo Al Dhaid to host first Eid Al Adha Fair

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jul, 2021) SHARJAH, 6th July 2021 (WAM) - Al Dhaid, the capital of the Central Region of the Emirate of Sharjah, is set to become the centre of attraction as the country gets ready to observe Eid Al Adha.

Expo Al Dhaid, the sister concern of Expo Centre Sharjah, is set to host the first Eld Al Adha Exhibition from July 7 to 10, 2021, the only event of its kind to be held in the country that aims to help residents and visitors celebrate the occasion.

Al Kadi Exhibitions, in association with Expo Centre Sharjah, will organise the event at Expo Al Dhaid, bringing together leading retailers to the Central Region in the run up to Eid Al Adha.

"Eid Al Adha is just a few weeks away, and is a time for family get-togethers, gift giving and special prayers. We have been organising pre-Ramadan, Ramadan, Eid Al Fitr and Eid Al Adha consumer events at Expo Centre Sharjah and Expo Khor Fakkan.

This is the first time such a fair is being held at Expo Al Dhaid. We are happy to associate with Al Kadi Exhibitions to bring the event to Al Dhaid," said Saif Al Midfa, CEO, Expo Centre Sharjah.

"The Eid Al Adha Exhibition at Expo Al Dhaid will offer a tranquil shopping experience away from city’s hustle for residents from across the Northern Emirates and the country. Known for its culture, date palm plantations, camel races, souks, and as a vacation spot, Al Dhaid will now add one more attraction with the launch of the Eid Al Adha Exhibition," added Al Midfa.

The exhibition will feature a wide range of perfumes, abayas, fashion accessories, cosmetics, gift items, consumer goods and traditional cuisine by scores of retailers.

The Eid Al Adha Exhibition will run from 4 pm to 10 pm at Expo Al Dhaid, and is open for all.

Related Topics

Sharjah July Family Event All From Ramadan

Recent Stories

Pakistan can't even think recognizing Israel witho ..

4 minutes ago

Sabalenka ends Jabeur's Wimbledon run to reach sem ..

4 minutes ago

MoCC writes "Complaint Letter" to Secretary Interi ..

4 minutes ago

KCCI to help SMIU students in career growth: Presi ..

37 minutes ago

KP Govt to award Rs 250mln Ehsas scholarships to d ..

37 minutes ago

Shaheed Burhani Wani to be remembered on his 5th m ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.