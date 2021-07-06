Expo Al Dhaid to host first Eid Al Adha Fair

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jul, 2021) SHARJAH, 6th July 2021 (WAM) - Al Dhaid, the capital of the Central Region of the Emirate of Sharjah, is set to become the centre of attraction as the country gets ready to observe Eid Al Adha.

Expo Al Dhaid, the sister concern of Expo Centre Sharjah, is set to host the first Eld Al Adha Exhibition from July 7 to 10, 2021, the only event of its kind to be held in the country that aims to help residents and visitors celebrate the occasion.

Al Kadi Exhibitions, in association with Expo Centre Sharjah, will organise the event at Expo Al Dhaid, bringing together leading retailers to the Central Region in the run up to Eid Al Adha.

"Eid Al Adha is just a few weeks away, and is a time for family get-togethers, gift giving and special prayers. We have been organising pre-Ramadan, Ramadan, Eid Al Fitr and Eid Al Adha consumer events at Expo Centre Sharjah and Expo Khor Fakkan.

This is the first time such a fair is being held at Expo Al Dhaid. We are happy to associate with Al Kadi Exhibitions to bring the event to Al Dhaid," said Saif Al Midfa, CEO, Expo Centre Sharjah.

"The Eid Al Adha Exhibition at Expo Al Dhaid will offer a tranquil shopping experience away from city’s hustle for residents from across the Northern Emirates and the country. Known for its culture, date palm plantations, camel races, souks, and as a vacation spot, Al Dhaid will now add one more attraction with the launch of the Eid Al Adha Exhibition," added Al Midfa.

The exhibition will feature a wide range of perfumes, abayas, fashion accessories, cosmetics, gift items, consumer goods and traditional cuisine by scores of retailers.

The Eid Al Adha Exhibition will run from 4 pm to 10 pm at Expo Al Dhaid, and is open for all.