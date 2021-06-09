Expo Centre, Italian Industry and Commerce Office discuss boosting bilateral cooperation

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jun, 2021) The Expo Centre Sharjah and the Italian Industry and Commerce Office in the UAE discussed ways to develop bilateral cooperation, enhance the presence of Italian companies in the exhibitions hosted and organised by the centre throughout the year, and scale up the participation of the Sharjah business community in the Italian exhibitions.

This came during the coordination meeting held recently at the Expo Centre Sharjah between Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of the Expo Centre Sharjah, and Mauro Marzocchi, Secretary-General of the Italian Industry and Commerce Office in the UAE.

The two sides discussed ways to further develop bilateral cooperation in the field of organising joint events and providing services and benefits to investors and visitors to exhibitions from both countries.

Stressing the importance of enhancing joint cooperation and holding permanent partnerships in the exhibitions field, Al Midfa pointed out that Italian products remain an important option for many consumers in the UAE.

Al Midfa noted that the Expo Centre, with its organisational and promotional capabilities, and with the support and sponsorship of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, can help Italian companies and exhibitors enhance their presence and expand their marketing map in the region through the important events hosted and organised by the Centre.

For his part, Marzocchi lauded the experience and expertise of the UAE and Expo Centre Sharjah in the exhibition industry, highlighting the importance of organising further meetings between the two sides, and exchanging delegations and mutual visits to enhance cooperation.

Marzocchi hailed the Expo Centre's flagship organisational and technical practices which enable it to organise a huge number of specialised international exhibitions.