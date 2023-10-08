Open Menu

Expo Centre Sharjah & Algerian SAFEX Explore Avenues Of Bolstering Cooperation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 08, 2023

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Oct, 2023) Expo Centre Sharjah has discussed with Algerian Company of Fairs and Exhibitions (SAFEX) ways to strengthen collaboration in joint exhibitions and bolster the presence of Algerian businesses in various events and exhibitions hosted by the centre throughout the year.
The discussions were held during a meeting at Expo Centre Sharjah between Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, and Ali Farrah, Director General of SAFEX.

During the meeting, which was attended by several officials from both sides, the two entities explored avenues for fortifying their bilateral ties, promoting best practices, and exchanging expertise and experiences within the exhibition and conference industry.
Highlighting the robust economic relationship shared between the two nations, Saif Mohammed Al Midfa expressed that the current climate is conducive to enhancing cooperation in the exhibition and conference sectors.

He emphasised that the meeting has been fruitful, providing a crucial platform for developing action plans and identifying opportunities to deepen collaboration and coordination between Expo Centre Sharjah and SAFEX.


Al Midfa further underscored the commitment of both sides to work collectively to support various economic and commercial sectors within both countries through enhanced contributions to the exhibition and conference sector.
Ali Farrah spoke highly of the extensive experience and leading position of Expo Centre Sharjah within the regional exhibition centre landscape.

He noted that these attributes have inspired SAFEX to actively pursue enhanced cooperation opportunities with the centre.
Towards the conclusion of the meeting, Ali Farrah embarked on a tour of Expo Centre Sharjah's facilities.

During the tour, he gained insight into the centre's capabilities, current expansion projects aimed at increasing exhibition capacity, and its overall infrastructure.

