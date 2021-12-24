UrduPoint.com

Expo Centre Sharjah Begins Its Winter Clearance Sale 2021

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Fri 24th December 2021 | 11:45 AM

Expo Centre Sharjah begins its Winter Clearance Sale 2021

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Dec, 2021) Expo Centre Sharjah, in partnership with Liz Exhibitions, began yesterday its Winter Clearance Sale 2021 that will continue until 1st January 2022.

Shoppers can enjoy up to 80 percent discount on a wide variety of items from some of the leading retailers and brands in perfumes, cosmetics, fashion, accessories, and more.

Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO, Expo Centre Sharjah, said that the festive season is the peak time for consumers to shop, with much of the retail action happening during the year end. "With the added advantage of huge markdowns in price on popular brands of fashion, ethnic wear, electronics, home decor and household goods by every participating retailer, the Winter Clearance Sale promises to be the best fashion destination this season."

More Stories From Middle East

