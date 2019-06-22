Expo Centre Sharjah concludes visits to Egypt, Jordan

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jun, 2019) The Expo Centre Sharjah recently concluded its visit to Egypt and Jordan where it explored prospects of future cooperation and joint coordination in the sector of international exhibitions and conferences, to promote the interests of the Arab economy.

The Expo delegation was headed by Saif Mohamed Al Midfa, Expo Centre Sharjah CEO, and he was accompanied by Mahmoud Al-Jarrah, Secretary-General of the Arab Union for International Exhibitions and Conferences, AUIEC, among others.

The delegation began its tour of Egypt, holding a meeting with General Mohammed Al Ameen, Director of the National Company for International Exhibitions and Conferences NCIEC, where the two sides reviewed the latest developments in the sector in the middle East and means of harnessing it.

The tour also included a visit to the Egypt International Exhibition Centre, EIEC, where the delegation was briefed on the services provided by the EIEC. Also, a meeting was held with Dr. Ahmed Sobeih, President of the Central Administration of Customs of Cairo, during which discussions were held on ways to boost bilateral cooperation and foster coordination mechanisms.

In Jordan, Al Midfa met with Bater M.S. Kardan Gr, CEO, Abdali Investment & Development PSC, and Faridon Hartouqa, Secretary-General of the Jordan Investment Commission.

Commenting on the tour, Al Midfa said, "Over the past years and through a multi-faceted strategic plan, Expo Centre Sharjah has managed to transform exhibitions and conferences sector into a key partner in the Gross Domestic Product and economic growth.

The exhibitions industry a key pillar in bolstering future industry plans and also an important element in supporting small and medium enterprises, as well as providing employment opportunities for the national workforce and strengthening the various sectors of the economy."

He stated that the visit to Egypt and Jordan is part of Expo Centre’s plans to expand and develop its Arab network that would serve to integrate their development plans and promote bilateral relations in the domain of exhibitions and conferences.

The visit focused on sharing experiences, knowledge and information, and exploring ways of coordination, pointing to the broad prospects of cooperation whether in hosting important events or providing services and benefits for the investors and exhibitions visitors alike, he added.

The Egyptian and Jordanian sides hailed the UAE’s successful experiment in the exhibitions industry and the way it had developed over the past years. They also expressed their admiration with the Expo Centre’s reputation in the field of international conferences and the perfect opportunity it presented in developing this sector in their countries.