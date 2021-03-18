Expo Centre Sharjah, Egyptian Commercial Office discuss strengthening cooperation

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Mar, 2021) The Expo Centre Sharjah recently received a delegation from the Egyptian Commercial Office in Dubai to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation, get the most out of the Expo Centre’s accumulated expertise and experience in organising and hosting major exhibitions and events, and boost the participation of Sharjah’s business community in the exhibitions held in Egypt.

This was discussed during a coordination meeting held at the Expo Centre premises between Saif Mohammed Al-Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, and Counsellor Ashraf Hamza, Egyptian Commercial Attaché, Minister Plenipotentiary, in the presence of Dr. Khaled Makled, Secretary-General of the Arab Entrepreneurship Union, President of "Irtiqaa" company, and several department directors at the Expo Centre.

While welcoming the visiting delegation, Saif Mohammed Al-Midfa underscored the importance of enhancing the presence in the economic and business events that are held in the two countries as this will pave the way for holding permanent investment partnerships.

Al-Midfa pointed out that the diversity in Egyptian products makes it a preferred option for numerous consumers across the country, and called on Egyptian exhibitors and companies to boost their presence in the Emirati market by participating in the events hosted by the Expo Centre to get the most out of its organisational, marketing, and promotional capabilities with the support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Lauding the experience of the UAE and the Expo Centre in the exhibitions industry, Counsellor Hamza underlined the importance of holding such meetings to enhance bilateral cooperation and exchange experiences.

He pointed to the importance of utilising the Expo Centre’s expertise to develop Egypt’s exhibitions and conferences sector while inviting Emirati handicraftsmen to participate in the "Turathna" exhibition, the largest handicrafts exhibition across Egypt.