Expo Centre Sharjah emphasises role of exhibitions industry in accelerating tourism recovery post-COVID-19

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Oct, 2020) The Expo Centre Sharjah recently participated in a webinar co-organised by the International Congress & Convention Association - middle East Chapter and the United Nations World Tourism Organisation, UNWTO.

The meeting is aimed at strengthening the international cooperation in the tourism sector and the constant coordination with the relevant exhibitions and conferences authorities to underline the role of this sector in tourism recovery and to provide a catalyst for the growth of the global economy post-COVID-19.

Present at the meeting were Saif Mohammed Al-Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre; Basmah Al Mayman, Regional Director of the Middle East, UNWTO; Khalid Al Zadjali, ICCA ME Chapter Chair, and Director Oman Convention Bureau; Raki Phillips, CEO, Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority; Taiseer Al Mallah, Acting CEO, Saudi Conventions and Exhibitions General Authority, and Anju Gomes, Director, Middle East, of ICCA.

Owing to the significant role of exhibitions in highlighting tourist and recreational sights, the meeting highlighted the importance of correlating tourism recovery with the recommencement of exhibitions and conferences that help bring investors and businessmen together and have a vital role in the booming aviation and hospitality sectors.

In his remarks, Saif Mohammed Al-Midfa said, "The wise leadership has attached special importance to the tourist sector and its role in bolstering the comprehensive development and the sustainable economic renaissance, through long-term national plans."

"As a global tourist destination in the Middle East, the UAE has ranked first in the region and 33rd globally in the travel and tourism competitiveness, according to the World Economic Forum 2019 report, while the tourism sector share represents 11.9 percent of the GDP of the UAE," Al-Midfa noted.

He commended the UAE’s efficiency and capability in dealing with COVID-19, as well as the decisions made by the Government to resume the activities of the exhibition sector.

Concluding his remarks, Al-Midfa emphasised the impactful role of the exhibitions and conferences sector in the economic life of countries and the national income. He underlined the need for all countries to come up with meaningful initiatives that will help restore the role of this vital industry in enhancing other economic sectors.

Expo Centre has resumed the organising and hosting of exhibitions with the application of precautionary measures to maintain the health of everyone.