Expo Centre Sharjah holds virtual meeting to follow up on work progress

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Mar, 2020) The Expo Centre Sharjah recently held a virtual meeting to ensure the smooth functioning of the various departments and services, as part of the precautionary measures taken by the centre to maintain the health and safety of employees and customers and cope with the government's preventive measures amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Headed by Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO, Expo Centre Sharjah, the meeting was attended by department heads and managers, where they discussed the general controls of the work of the departments and the implementation of a package of stimulus measures to ensure business continuity and sustainability. They also debated the question of providing support to the economic sectors in the emirate and reviewed plans for the exhibition agenda in light of the current developments.

Al Midfa highlighted the importance of following up on the tasks assigned to the employees while working remotely and the necessity to strengthen electronic systems to ensure business continuity and efficiency.

He directed the employees to abide by the instructions and to provide the best services for customers, in addition to the keenness to spread health awareness and stop anything that might harm public health and implement safety measures to contain the spread of COVID-19.

"A significant development in the technical field has been achieved by the centre over the past years. This allows us to provide outstanding online services for customers through an integrated system of smart programmes and apps. We are committed to adopting Sharjah’s approach in terms of supporting the economic diversification and developing the exhibitions industry and enhancing its competitiveness, so as to maintain Sharjah’s position as one of the region’s most important cities in the exhibitions and conferences industry," he added.