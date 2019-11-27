Expo Centre Sharjah invites Kenyan companies to participate in SteelFab 2020

NAIROBI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Nov, 2019) The Expo Centre Sharjah invited Kenya’s public exhibition sector and representatives of the Kenyan private sector to participate in the 16th edition of the steel and metal industry exhibition, "SteelFab", which will be held in 2020.

This came during the centre’s participation in the SCCI’s fifth trade mission to Kenya and Uganda, which kicked off on Monday in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi.

During the exhibition accompanying the UAE-Kenya Trade and Investment Forum, the Expo Centre shed light on the centre’s vital role, its importance and its strategic location at the regional and international levels. It also highlighted the most important economic, cultural and tourism events being organised and hosted annually, most notably SteelFab, which brings together elite international manufacturers and suppliers, who will showcase innovations for more than 1,000 brands in the metal and steel industry.

The centre’s delegation, led by Sultan Shattaf, Director of Business Development & Marketing, Expo Centre Sharjah, discussed the mutual investment prospects and benefits from the facilities and services provided by Expo Sharjah for exhibitors, investors and visitors, and the possibility of exchanging experiences, in addition to enhancing the participation of Kenyan institutions, investors, businessmen and visitors to the exhibitions held at the centre.

"During our meetings with Kenyan officials, we stressed the importance of Expo Sharjah for Kenyan companies wishing to promote their products and services and enhance their presence in the UAE, Gulf, and middle East markets," Shattaf said.

He added, "They were fruitful and constructive meetings, as we witnessed the interest of the official Kenyan authorities and representatives of their economic sectors to attend and participate in the events organised and hosted by the centre, particularly SteelFab, in light of the merits given to the participating companies. The Kenyan metal and steel companies expressed their readiness to participate in the 16th edition of the exhibition and to take advantage of the facilities and services provided to exhibitors and investors."

"The Expo Centre is keen on promoting Sharjah’s exhibition industry in general and the activities of the centre in particular. This would help enhance Sharjah's reputation and its leading position as a global cultural and economic hub, and an ideal destination for business, tourism, and travel, in light of the economic diversification policy adopted by the emirate," he said in conclusion.