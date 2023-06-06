Expo Centre Sharjah joins world in marking Global Exhibitions Day, highlights Sharjah’s experience

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jun, 2023) Expo Centre Sharjah is set to participate in the eighth annual Global Exhibitions Day, highlighting the vital role of exhibition and conference centres in fostering commerce, innovation, and cultural exchange. The participation aims to support the industry, promote economic development, and showcase the sustainable growth of Sharjah's exhibition sector.

The centre's continuous efforts to enhance its annual agenda with innovative and high-quality events will enrich the experiences of attendees.

Expo Centre Sharjah has recently unveiled statistics on the performance of the exhibitions sector in Sharjah for the first half of 2023. The data revealed that the centre has hosted over 20 major exhibitions, indicating a significant progression in the exhibition sector.

These figures reflect the sector's ability to perfectly cope with the significant economic development experienced by the emirate. Especially notable was the diversity of exhibitions, their specialised nature, and their success in drawing thousands of visitors.

The expos have also succeeded in attracting significant businesses and institutions operating across various economic sectors.

Expo Centre Sharjah has established itself as a key contributor to the regional and global exhibition industry.

The centre has been actively seeking to broaden the scope of cooperation and partnerships with exhibition organisers worldwide by welcoming representatives from major global exhibition centres and formulating future visions to enhance the exhibition sector.

Additionally, it participates in international events dedicated to the exhibition industry, most notably the " UFI MEA Regional Conference" hosted by the Global Association of the Exhibition Industry, in Doha, Qatar, from May 9-11, 2023.

Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Expo Centre Sharjah, stressed that Sharjah has made proactive strides in developing and promoting the exhibition sector, something which has enabled the emirate to secure a distinguished position in the international exhibitions and conferences industry.

Al Owais also emphasised the Chamber's commitment to stepping up its efforts to empower Expo Centre Sharjah to play a pivotal role in the evolution of the exhibition industry, thereby becoming a crucial pillar in supporting the growth and competitiveness of the economy.

Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, said, "Sharjah has distinguished itself with notable achievements in organising and attracting an array of international and regional events and conferences.

These include the Sharjah International Book Fair, Watch & Jewellery middle East Show, STEELFAB, and the Sharjah Real Estate Exhibition 'Acres', to name a few.

“We, at Expo Centre Sharjah, are deeply committed to making every effort to bolster the exhibition sector in the emirate and ensure its sustainable growth. By adopting a diverse agenda and organising a myriad of events since the beginning of 2023, we are determined to meet the needs of the market and the business community, thus contributing to the growth of Sharjah's economy across various sectors."

The events that Expo Centre Sharjah organised and hosted during the first half of 2023 stood out due to their diversity and specialisation, spanning economic, commercial, and cultural sectors. Significant among these were the STEELFab, which attracted 200 local and international companies, and 400 international brands.

Also notable was the Watch & Jewellery Middle East Show, which drew 500 exhibitors, and the Jewels of the Emirates Show, further underlining the wide-ranging appeal and significance of these events.