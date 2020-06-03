UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Expo Centre Sharjah Marks Global Exhibitions Day 2020

Muhammad Irfan 49 seconds ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 06:15 PM

Expo Centre Sharjah marks Global Exhibitions Day 2020

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jun, 2020) The Expo Centre Sharjah today posted on its social media platforms a video highlighting the importance of conferences and exhibitions as a vital method for humanitarian and cultural communication, on the occasion of the Global Exhibitions Day 2020, which is observed on 3rd June every year.

The video also highlighted the key role of conferences and exhibitions in driving and turning the economic growth into better performance.

Speaking on the occasion, Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, the CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, said, "This year, we have been keen to share the national associations and exhibition centres worldwide in the celebration of the Global Exhibitions Day.

"Our participation aims to highlight the positive impact of this sector on the different areas of life, including employment, business practices, innovation, investment, culture, and others.

"

Al Midfa enumerated the impactful role of conferences and exhibitions sectors in the states’ economic life, including the significant contribution to the national income and the sustainable economic development, emphasising the role of this sector as an integral part of the economic recovery plans, alongside different economic sectors.

He pointed to the stimulus package adopted by the UAE to support the public and private institutions, business sectors, and individuals, in addition to the economic incentives adopted by Sharjah’s government, singling out the Expo Centre with a number of them. This will greatly contribute to boosting the confidence of the business community and local and international companies in the exhibitions industry.

Related Topics

Business Social Media UAE Sharjah June 2020 Government Industry Share Employment

Recent Stories

PM directs provincial govts to monitor prices of e ..

38 minutes ago

PML-N MPA Shaukat Manzoor passes away from Coronav ..

45 minutes ago

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas Extends COVID- ..

37 minutes ago

CDA starts process for development in sector E-12/ ..

39 minutes ago

Green Stimulus package to assist impoverished wome ..

39 minutes ago

Berlin Believes G7 Format Can Only Be Changed Thro ..

39 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.