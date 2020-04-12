Expo Centre Sharjah participates in UFI online session, discusses economic impact of COVID-19

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Apr, 2020) Expo Centre Sharjah has asked for all forms of support and assistance to help revive the exhibition industry worldwide.

The centre also called for the pooling of efforts of those involved in the exhibition industry to overcome the consequences of the novel coronavirus outbreak and to provide expertise and knowledge to support this vital sector, in accordance with the best international practices.

These requests were made during the UFI online session, which involved the participation of Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah and board Member of the Global Association of the Exhibition Industry UFI, Roger Martin-Fagg, Behavioural Economist, UK, and CEOs from the exhibitions and conferences industry.

Those participating in the virtual session discussed the future of the expo sector, in light of the global economic conditions, and explored potential developments beyond COVID-19.

During the online discussion, Al Midfa emphasised the need for joint efforts to promote economic and investment opportunities worldwide by scaling up the competitiveness, performance, and sustainable growth of the exhibition industry and providing top-notch services.

He also called for developing digital and innovative platforms, through which economic sectors can showcase their products and services, and sharing information and expertise, in line with the global changes.

Al Midfa underlined the importance of taking serious steps and launching qualitative initiatives to help the exhibition industry recover from the current circumstances, adding that this sector plays a vital role in supporting development plans, promoting future programmes, and enhancing economic cooperation between countries across the world.

The exhibition industry also plays an important role in the economic life of countries, becoming a reliable source of national income and a significant contributor to the economic and social development, he added.

During the virtual meeting, Al Midfa also referred to the stimulus package launched by the UAE’s wise leadership, which highlights the effectiveness of the country in dealing with all circumstances, and safeguarding its economic system, including the exhibitions and conferences industry.

"The Sharjah government recently approved a stimulus package to support the government and private institutions, business sectors and individuals, including the Expo Centre. This would help enhance the confidence of the business community and local and international companies in this industry," he noted.