Expo Centre Sharjah participates in WTCA’s international meeting on fostering exhibitions sector recovery

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Nov, 2020) Under the theme "Fostering Recovery: WTCs and the Exhibitions Industry", the Expo Centre Sharjah recently participated in a virtual international meeting organised by the World Trade Centre’s Association, WTCA, to strengthen international cooperation in exploring the future and to propose realistic solutions and recommendations that help develop the necessary plans to revitalise the exhibitions and conferences industry and its role in economic development.

This comes as part of the centre’s keenness to keep up to date with the global developments of the exhibitions sector, which has been affected by the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moderated by Saif Mohammed Al-Midfa, CEO of the Expo Centre Sharjah, the meeting held in the presence of Ana Maria Arango, Regional Manager, Latin America, UFI, Kai Hattendorf, Managing Director and CEO, UFI, and Pamela Pascual, President and CEO, World Trade Centre Metro, Manila.

Proactive efforts Highlighting the early recovery efforts exerted by the UAE to speed up the comeback of the exhibitions and conferences sector, Al-Midfa pointed out that such efforts have been the main reason for the return of the activities and events since last September.

Al-Midfa pointed to the UAE Government’s economic stimulus package, including tailor-made initiatives for the exhibitions sector, resulting in further stability for the industry stakeholders and the sustainability of their businesses.

Economic rebound Through video footage, Al-Midfa shed light on the centre’s experience in the return to organising and hosting local activities and events which attracted a high turnout, whether by the visitors or the exhibitors, thanks to the centre’s commitment to applying the strictest precautionary measures to maintain the health and safety of everyone.

He hinted that the centre’s agenda with new exhibitions aimed to stimulate the local economic sector, and praised the response of the exhibiting companies to register and take part in the upcoming events.

In conclusion, Al-Midfa threw light on the landmark step by the Sharjah Book Fair, SBF, which concluded as the first successful on-ground and in-person global trade exhibition amid COVID-19.

Located in more than 90 countries and supported by 15,000 WTC professionals, the WTCA stimulates trade and investment opportunities for commercial property developers, economic development agencies, and international businesses looking to connect globally and prosper locally.