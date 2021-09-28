Expo Centre Sharjah partners with NurnbergMesse to host inaugural Gulf Coatings Show 2022

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Sep, 2021) Expo Centre Sharjah, the exhibition wing of Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, has signed a letter of intent with NurnbergMesse, one of the largest exhibition companies in the world, to host the inaugural Gulf Coatings Show from 17th to 19th October, 2022.

The event will showcase latest trends and technologies covering all aspects of the manufacturing of paints, coatings, sealants, construction chemicals and adhesives, raw materials, packaging and more.

The letter of intent was signed on Tuesday by Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO, Expo Centre Sharjah, and Alexander Mattausch, Director of the European Coatings Show, NurnbergMesse, in the presence of officials from both sides.

"We are proud to associate with NurnbergMesse to serve the industry here, connecting people, companies and supply chains. NurnbergMesse is a premier name in coatings shows, hosting and managing a globally leading network of exhibitions.

The middle East and the Arabian region is an important market for manufacturers and suppliers from Europe and we aim to provide them a platform from where they can cater to the three continents of Asia, Africa and Europe," Al Midfa said.

The tie-up is part for the launch of two new coatings shows by NurnbergMesse in the Middle East and South East Asia. The Gulf Coatings Show is sure to make an impressive launch drawing on NurnbergMesse's decades of experience in managing shows like the European Coatings Show and providing premium information and networking services covering exhibitions, conferences, seminars, publications and a variety of online options.

Driven by increasing focus on construction, the UAE and the rest of the region have one of the most lucrative paints and coatings markets, providing the ideal backdrop for the launch of a trade fair featuring the right materials, products, services and technology.