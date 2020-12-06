UrduPoint.com
Expo Centre Sharjah Preparations In Full Swing To Host ‘Furniture 360’ And ‘Trendz 2020’ Exhibitions

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 06th December 2020 | 04:45 PM

Expo Centre Sharjah preparations in full swing to host ‘Furniture 360’ and ‘Trendz 2020’ exhibitions

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Dec, 2020) SHARJAH, 6th December 2020 (WAM) - Preparations by the Expo Centre Sharjah are in full swing to host the 2nd ‘Furniture 360’ and the 1st ‘Trendz 2020’ exhibitions, which will be held from 14 to 19 December 2020.

The two events are expected to bring together a broad range of the leading companies in the manufacture and design of home furniture and furnishings, and the most renowned local, regional, and international perfumes and fashion brands.

With a huge range of products and exhibits, the Furniture 360’ and ‘Trendz 2020’ exhibitions will provide visitors with a fantastic shopping experience, where they learn closely about high-end designs of home furnishing, sophisticated designs innovative technologies, such as the smart and multifunctional furniture, modern home appliances, garden tools and equipment, trendy fashion and high-end perfumes by the best fashion houses.

"With the economic rebound being witnessed by Sharjah's retail sector, the ‘Furniture 360’ and ‘Trendz 2020’ exhibitions would help enhance the communication between the exhibiting companies and their existing customers, as well as their endeavors to attract new customers and boost their sales," said Saif Mohammed Al-Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah.

The Centre’s high organizational capabilities make the host of the two events easier, thanks to the high expertise and proficiency in providing exhibitors with the necessary facilities, offering logistical, technical and informational services, and applying the highest precautionary and preventive measures to ensure the safety of everyone."

‘Furniture 360’ and ‘Trendz 2020’ exhibitions will open their doors to visitors from 10 am to 10 pm.

