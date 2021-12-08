Expo Centre Sharjah receives high-level diplomatic delegation from Kyrgyzstan

(@FahadShabbir)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Dec, 2021) Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, has received a high-level diplomatic delegation from Kyrgyzstan led by Timurbek Erkinov, Adviser to the Prime Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic, and accompanied by Timur Abdul Jalil, Consul-General of the Kyrgyz Republic in Dubai and the Northern Emirates.

The two sides discussed ways to enhance cooperation, consolidate the presence of Kyrgyz companies in the exhibitions hosted by the centre throughout the year, as well as to enhance the participation of the Sharjah business community in exhibitions held in the Kyrgyz Republic.

While welcoming the visiting delegation, Al Midfa lauded the strength of the relations between the Emirate of Sharjah and the Kyrgyz Republic, which saw growing momentum during the past few years in the economic and trade fields.

"The meeting is an important opportunity to enhance cooperation between economic activities, explore more investment opportunities in the markets of the two countries, and forge permanent partnerships through the exhibitions and conferences sector," he added.

Al Midfa underlined that there are broad prospects for cooperation between the two countries, whether in organising joint events or in providing services and benefits to investors and exhibition visitors from both sides.

Timurbek Erkinov expressed his country's interest in strengthening its economic relations with the Emirate of Sharjah and the desire to take advantage of the exhibitions and conferences sector and the Expo Centre's pioneering experience in this field to support the business community and attract foreign investments from abroad.

Erkinov expressed his deep admiration for the experience of the UAE and Expo Centre Sharjah in the exhibition industry, and how it has developed over the past years.

He invited the Expo Centre to participate in the activities of the National Day of the Kyrgyz Republic, which will take place at the Expo 2020 Dubai on 13th December.

Timur Abdul Jalil hailed the outstanding organisational and technical practices of the Expo Centre Sharjah, which enable it to organize a large number of specialized international exhibitions.

He stressed the importance of the exhibitions and conferences sector in enhancing partnership opportunities between the Emirati and Kyrgyz business communities and helping explore more investment opportunities available in many promising economic sectors on both sides.