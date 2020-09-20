UrduPoint.com
Expo Centre Sharjah Set To Resume Activities With Safety Measures

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sun 20th September 2020 | 09:15 PM

Expo Centre Sharjah set to resume activities with safety measures

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Sep, 2020) The Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Team in Sharjah has approved a host of precautionary measures ahead of the resumption of activities at the iconic Expo Centre Sharjah.

The landmark venue, which is a popular destination for high-profile government events, commercial exhibitions, business events and conferences in the country will reopen with all the necessary precautionary measures and protocols to ensure the protection from the novel Coronavirus.

The announcement comes following a comprehensive inspection of the Expo Centre Sharjah by the Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Team, to check the centre's readiness to resume its regular activities and events.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention has already conducted thorough sterilisation of the Expo Centre according to the highest standards, in addition to the weekly sterilisation operations of the various facilities of the organisation that have been going on over the past several months.

The reopening of Expo Centre Sharjah is part of the Sharjah government’s plan and efforts for the gradual resumption of all activities, including exhibitions and conferences, held under the supervision of the government organisations and entities while adhering to all preventive norms and safety protocols at all public and private establishments, facilities and areas throughout the emirate.

The Sharjah Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Team reviewed and approved the preparations and preventive measures adopted by the Expo Centre, in accordance with the instructions issued by the concerned local and Federal authorities, combating the novel Coronavirus.

The preventive measures adopted by the Expo Centre include the provision of hand sanitisation devices at all entrances and exits, reducing the exhibition hall capacity to avoid congestion, regulating the visitor movement with the mandatory wearing of facemasks, installing thermal cameras, placing health warning signs and posters to ensure the health and safety of the public.

