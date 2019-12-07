UrduPoint.com
Expo Centre Sharjah Sheds Light On Its Events In Kenya And Uganda

Sat 07th December 2019 | 07:45 PM

Expo Centre Sharjah sheds light on its events in Kenya and Uganda

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Dec, 2019) The Expo Centre Sharjah highlighted its participation within the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s fifth trade mission, to Kenya and Uganda.

During the visit, the Centre delegation reviewed the essential role and strategic position of the Expo Center regionally and globally, highlighting the most prominent economic and cultural events organised and hosted annually by the Centre, most notably, the 16th edition of the steel and metal industry exhibition "SteelFab", which will be held in 2020 and the international exhibition for plastic, printing and packaging Industry "PlastiVision Arabia 2020".

Headed by Sultan Shattaf, Sales and Marketing Director, Expo Centre Sharjah, the members of the delegation held several meetings with representatives of economic sectors in both Kenya and Uganda, where they discussed the prospects of cooperation, utilization of the Expo Centre’s facilities and services for exhibitors, investors, and visitors, as well as sharing experiences and best practices in the exhibitions industry.

Speaking on the Centre’s participation in the fifth trade mission to East Africa, Shattaf stressed the importance of regional and international promotion of the events hosted by the Expo Centre to ensure the effective participation of global companies to such events that would reinforce Sharjah’s position in the exhibitions and conferences industry.

"During our meetings with Kenyan and Ugandan businessmen, we focused on the Centre’s privileges and services provided to exhibitors to showcase their services and products, meet with potential partners, expand their businesses, and penetrate new markets," Shattaf noted.

He added, "Our participation aims primarily to reinforce the Centre’s reputation and develop its events, in accordance with its strategic plan 2018 – 2022 and the schedule of its foreign visits. This includes attendance and participation in Sharjah’s trade missions to promote the Expo Centre."

In the same context, the delegation discussed with officials the participation mechanisms in the 16th steel and metal industry exhibition "SteelFab" and how to take advantage of facilities and services provided for investors and exhibitors.

Shattaf highlighted the interest of the officials in both countries to actively participate in the upcoming edition of "SteelFab 2020", which is the largest exhibition of its kind.

