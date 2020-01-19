Expo Centre Sharjah successfully concludes participation in Matka Nordic Travel Fair 2020

SHARJAH/HELSINKI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jan, 2020) The Expo Centre Sharjah concluded its successful participation in the Matka Nordic travel Fair 2020, held from 15th to 19th January, 2020, in Helsinki, Finland.

A high-level delegation, led by the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority, SCTDA, took part in the event, during which it signed a cooperation agreement with Messukeskus Helsinki, Expo and Convention Centre, to exchange expertise and knowledge and share the best practices applied by both sides in the exhibition and conference industry.

Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, headed the centre’s delegation to the largest tourism event in Northern Europe.

"The Expo Centre Sharjah was very keen to introduce the Matka Nordic Travel Fair exhibitors to key conferences, exhibitions and other events to be hosted in 2020, including the 16th International education Show that will kick off on 22nd January and attract more than 120 academic institutions from around the world," said Al Midfa.

He stressed that the centre’s participation is in line with its strategic plan 2018-2022, which aims to draw further events to Sharjah.

"Our participation in the fair was very successful and fruitful. We held several meetings with prestigious international bodies and institutions, during which we discussed ways to deepen our cooperation and coordination, and the possibility of striking a new strategic partnership. We briefed them on the latest developments, facilities and diverse services offered by the centre," Al Midfa said.

About the meetings, Al Midfa said, "We signed a cooperation agreement with one of the largest exhibition centres in Helsinki. Under this deal, we will boost our cooperation to serve our common strategic goals. We will launch innovative bilateral projects and initiatives that would further develop the exhibition industry, and will exchange research, studies and data carried out by each party. We will also discuss the possibility of organising, marketing and promoting joint events."

Speaking about the partnerships with government bodies, Al Midfa added, "Our strategic partnership with the SCTDA and other government entities is intended to further support the emirate’s development goals, enhance its global presence and promote its tourism and cultural sector worldwide."