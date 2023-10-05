Open Menu

Expo Centre Sharjah Takes Part In GCC's First-ever UFI Expert Day In Bahrain

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Oct, 2023) The GCC’s first-ever UFI Expert Day has been hosted at Bahrain International Exhibition & Convention Centre, witnessing active participation from Expo Centre Sharjah. Representing the centre was Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, Chairman of the Arab Union for Exhibitions, and board member of the Global Association of the Exhibition Industry (UFI).
The UFI Expert Day event brought together leaders of the exhibition and conference industry from the region, with discussions revolving around attracting new conferences and exhibitions while announcing advanced projects for members.

More than 60 regional and international experts in the meetings, events, conferences, and exhibitions sector participated.
Attendees included senior entrepreneurs and decision-makers from various exhibition and conference centres in the region, representatives from specialised organisations, and organisers and planners of globally significant events, among other relevant stakeholders.
Saif Mohammed Al Midfa engaged in discussions with fellow experts and decision-makers within the sector, exploring avenues to fortify partnerships within the events, conferences, and exhibitions industry, as well as related sectors.


He emphasised the vital role played by the events industry in the UAE, highlighting its substantial contribution to the national economy and the overall prosperity of the business community over the past two decades.
In addition, Al Midfa explored the future prospects of the industry in both the medium and long term, particularly focusing on the need to develop sustainable practices amid the industry's rapid growth and the emergence of new players, particularly young entrepreneurs who have brought fresh ideas and strategies to the sector.
He spoke highly of the UFI Expert Day hosted at the Bahrain International Exhibition Centre, lauding the event's positive impact on advancing exhibition management and planning practices, fostering a wide exchange of knowledge among participants, and facilitating thoughtful discussions that took into account the latest global developments in the exhibition and conference industry.

