Expo Centre Sharjah To Host 'Career Journey' Exhibition To Enrich International Education Show’s Agenda

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Apr, 2023)

SHARJAH, 27th April, 2023 (WAM) – Expo Centre Sharjah and Microtec Educational Services have joined forces to bolster cooperation in the educational and professional exhibitions and conference sectors.

The two entities signed a partnership agreement to organise events jointly at the International Education Show hosted by the Centre in collaboration with the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), the Ministry of Education (MoE), and the Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA).

According to the agreement, Expo Centre Sharjah will host India's renowned Career Journey Exhibition on the sidelines of the 19th International Education Show from 11th to 14th October, 2023.

This comes in line with the Centre's commitment to offering the show significant international events that enhance its leading position on local and global platforms.

The signing ceremony took place at Expo Centre Sharjah and was attended by Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, and Shibu K Mohammed, CEO of Microtec Educational Services, as well as several officials from both parties.

Speaking on the occasion, Al Midfa said, "Our cooperation agreement with Microtec Educational Group reflects Expo Centre’s commitment to developing the International Education Show and maintaining its status as a leading event in the education sector within the country and the region.

The inclusion of the 'Career Journey ' exhibition will be a valuable addition, leveraging the expertise of its organisers to offer specialised sessions, seminars, and workshops that meet the needs of thousands of students and interested individuals.

It will also provide an opportunity to showcase various universities, colleges, educational institutions, and boarding schools in India, as well as global job opportunities across different universities."

Shibu Mohammed welcomed the signing of the agreement, stating that it marks a new phase of collaboration between the two parties that strengthens bilateral relations, documents best practices, and promotes the exchange of expertise and experiences in specialised education exhibitions.

He emphasised the agreement's significance in enabling Microtec Educational Group to enhance its participation in the International Education Exhibition, "a global platform for discovering the latest developments and advancements in the education sector."

