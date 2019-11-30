Expo Centre Sharjah to organise 1st Furniture 3 exhibition on December 11

(@imziishan)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Nov, 2019) The Expo Centre Sharjah announced its readiness to organise and host the first edition of the home furnishing exhibition "Furniture 360", which will be held from 11th – 14th December.

Showcasing the widest range of products from fast-moving, high-volume items to high-end designs, at bargain deals, the inaugural home furnishing exhibition will bring together leading brands and stores in the country and the region.

With the possibility of direct purchase at competitive prices, the four-day event will exhibit best quality furniture and furnishing materials including; home furniture, hospitality, outdoor and recreational furniture, home decoration, home textiles, kitchen appliances, household appliances, garden tools and equipment, camping, and leisure accessories.

Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, said, "The Expo Centre Sharjah has managed to secure a leading position globally in the exhibitions industry sector, thanks to the quality and volume of exhibitions the Centre hosts."

"The Furniture 360, as the title suggests, is the most comprehensive event of its kind in the region that covers all the segments of the furniture and furnishing industry. Besides, we are also adopting a 360-degree approach, from targeting both exhibitors and consumers all the way through display, turnout and purchase, to ensure that right from the inaugural show, the Furniture 360 will be an important event," Al Midfa explained.

The Furniture 360 will be open for visitors from 10:00 to 22:00 on all days.