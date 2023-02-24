UrduPoint.com

Expo Centre Sharjah Wraps Up ‘Paper One Show’ On High Note, 60% More Participants

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 24, 2023 | 04:30 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Feb, 2023) Expo Centre Sharjah (ECS) wrapped up Thursday evening the eighth edition of Paper One Show on a high note. The exhibition managed to cement its leading position as one of the key regional events specialised in the paper industry.

The event's eighth edition - organised by Al-Furat Fair Organiser and supported by Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) - continued to make a hit, achieving an increase of 60% over the previous edition in the number of participating companies with over 160 major international and regional paper dealers and manufacturers from 30 countries, along with many national and local companies.

Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI and Chairman of ECS, pointed out that the show's success confirms Sharjah's vital role and leading position as a key hub for the exhibition industry and a destination for investors looking for the new in business world, and for international companies seeking to promote their products in the region's markets.

Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of ECS, said, “What distinguished the exhibition's eighth edition was the high quality and specialisation of the global, regional and GCC participants, thus helping people with similar specialisations meet and cooperate. The event also stood out thanks to the class and specialisation of its visitors, who happened to be businessmen, engineers, industrialists and business owners working in the paper industry. The exhibition provided them with the opportunity to exchange expertise and experiences and learn about the best international practices in the paper industry.”

Paper One Show boasted showcasing the latest paper and cardboard products, supplies for printing and packaging machines, equipment, and production lines, in addition to raw materials such as chemicals, packaging and printing paper, inks, hygiene paper products, and many innovative products and technologies that serve as a market driver towards sustainable work mechanisms and contribute to the environment conservation.

