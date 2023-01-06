UrduPoint.com

Expo City Dubai Extends Winter City Activities

Sumaira FH Published January 06, 2023 | 06:45 PM

Expo City Dubai extends Winter City activities

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jan, 2023) The festive spirit continues at Expo City Dubai, with Winter City extended until 12 January and a parade on 14 January kickstarting celebrations for Chinese New Year.

Expo City Dubai’s wintry wonderland activations will continue until 12 January, with new timings of 15:00-21:00 from 9 January. Visitors can enjoy a market with arts and crafts, arcade games and a range of seasonal food and beverages, Santa’s House, the zip line and skating rink will be open, and the Christmas projection show at Al Wasl Plaza.

Marking the start of celebrations for Chinese New Year 2023, the "Happy Chinese New Year" Grand Parade at 16:00 on 14 January promises to be the biggest Grand Parade outside of China, featuring around 60 parade group formations, more than 20 parade floats and 2,500 participants.

The carnival-style event will continue until 28 January and include kiosks and Chinese cuisine as well as entertainment, street dance, games and a cultural area.

Expo City Dubai is a strategic partner of the "Happy Chinese New Year" Grand Parade, which is co-hosted by the Embassy of People’s Republic of China in the UAE, its Consulate in Dubai and Hala China, with support from China’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

