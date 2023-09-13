Open Menu

Expo City Dubai Launches Second Phase Of Shamsa Townhouses As First Phase Sells Out

Muhammad Irfan Published September 13, 2023 | 08:45 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Sep, 2023) DUBAI, 13th September, 2023 (WAM) – Master developer Expo City Dubai has announced the second phase of its Shamsa Townhouses project in Expo Valley, launching a limited number of units following the sell-out of the first phase.

Demonstrating its global appeal, the project has seen interest from both investors and owners from around the world. Mangrove Residences, the first of three clusters of apartment buildings that make up Expo Central, is also selling fast, with two more clusters – Sidr Residences and Sky Residences – coming soon.

Ahmed Al Khatib, Chief Development and Delivery Officer, Expo City Dubai, said: “The speedy sell-out of the first phase of Shamsa Townhouses reflects the buoyant real estate market in Dubai and a growing interest in the south of the city as a convenient place to live and work, not to mention the exceptional high quality of the properties and the unique urban living experience.

“Both Expo Valley and Expo Central feature best practices in innovative, environmentally friendly design and form part of an exciting, growing community that prioritises health, wellbeing and happiness. We are confident the next phases will prove to be equally as popular.”

A community focused on health and wellbeing, Expo Valley is within a short walk or cycle from all the attractions of Expo City Dubai. Shamsa’s second phase features three- and four-bed townhouses priced from AED 3.6 million and located within a beautiful, green landscape, featuring cycling tracks, walking trails and a nature reserve, as well as a plethora of amenities including playgrounds, recreational facilities, cafés and farm-to-table dining.

