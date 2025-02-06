Expo City Dubai master plan pre-certified in globally recognised social, environmental sustainability systems

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Feb, 2025) The Expo City Dubai master plan has attained two pre-certifications of globally recognised social and environmental sustainability systems, testament to its commitment to developing an innovation-driven, people-centric community, maximising social, environmental and economic impact, and advancing international best practice in the region.

Expo City Dubai is now pre-certified Platinum – the highest possible rating – in LEED Cities and Communities standard, which focuses on inclusivity, economic development and environmental preservation. LEED is the most widely used ‘green’ rating system in the world for real estate and the urban environment.

The city also achieved pre-certification for WELL Community – a standard that emphasises health and well-being and the leading international standard for a healthy built environment – and is targeting WELL Gold for its anticipated certification.

Expo City Dubai is the only urban centre in the middle East and North Africa (MENA) region to achieve this combination of pre-certifications and first in the region to achieve WELL Community pre-certification. The achievements, announced at the Cities in Action Forum taking place from 6th to 7th February, exemplify the city’s commitment to creating a healthier, more sustainable and equitable community for tenants, visitors and future residents and enhance its appeal to investors and developers.

Ahmed Al Khatib, Chief Development and Delivery Officer, Expo City Dubai, said, “Expo City’s master plan is rooted in the principles of sustainable development, and we are proud to have this commitment globally recognised as we push forward on the master plan’s delivery. Our pre-certification in LEED and WELL community standards shows we are on track to meet our ambitious targets and reinforces our city’s robust position as a new urban centre at the heart of Dubai’s growth corridor.

“The unique offering of our city – a vibrant, nurturing community where people connect, thrive and live in harmony with nature – is reflected in the incredible demand for every Expo City Dubai real estate project launched, including commercial leasing, residential developments and plots for sale.”

The pre-certifications underscore the unparalleled opportunity offered by Expo City’s forward-thinking, people- and environment-focused master plan that takes advantage of its prime location and world-class connectivity.

The lynchpin of Dubai’s growth located in the rapidly expanding Dubai South area, Expo City Dubai is close to Al Maktoum International Airport, Jebel Ali Port and Dubai Exhibition Centre.

The master plan features five districts designed as an efficient grid system to ensure navigation, circulation and accessibility, while a network of green and blue spaces – from parks and fields, to small sikkas and urban water features – will permeate throughout.

It contains specific targets across areas including: protecting and increasing biodiversity; reducing energy consumption and increasing the use of clean energy; reducing water consumption and increasing the use of alternative water sources; increasing the use of sustainable, lower carbon public transport options and creating spaces that encourage walking, cycling and micromobility; and facilitating economic opportunity and creating a quality work environment.

LEED Cities and Communities, managed by the US Green Building Council, addresses various factors that contribute to quality of life, including natural systems, energy, water, waste and transportation, as well as optimising the operational aspects of a city through its design. Pre-certification is granted based on Expo City’s master plan information and associated data. Expo City Dubai, including Dubai Exhibition Centre and Expo Village, is already home to 123 LEED-certified buildings, and the master plan further sets the target of LEED Gold as a minimum requirement for all buildings.

Meanwhile, the WELL Community standard, created by the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI) gives pre-certification to real estate projects that demonstrate a commitment to health and wellbeing across 10 areas: air, water, nourishment, light, movement, thermal comfort, sound, materials, mind and community.

Reaffirming its role as a focal point on the 2040 Urban Master Plan as it becomes a hub for key sectors driving the delivery of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), Expo City will cover a total of 3.5sqkm, embracing a gradual phased development that will adapt to evolving needs and eventually welcome around 35,000 residents and 40,000 professionals.