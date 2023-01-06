UrduPoint.com

Expo City Dubai To Celebrate 'Happy Chinese New Year' January 14

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 06, 2023 | 01:45 PM

Expo City Dubai to celebrate &#039;Happy Chinese New Year&#039; January 14

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jan, 2023) The Chinese Consul-General to the UAE, Li Xuhang, has revealed that Expo City Dubai will host the "Happy Chinese New Year" Grand Parade on 14th January, coinciding with the approaching Chinese New Year, which falls on 22nd January.

During a press conference held at Expo City on Thursday, Xuhang said, "The 2023 'Happy Chinese New Year' Grand Parade will be a great opportunity for the revival of cultural and people-to-people exchanges between China and the UAE," adding that a vast majority of overseas Chinese in Dubai are looking forward to the return of grand parade, which has been interrupted for two years due to the pandemic.

"The Dubai Happy Chinese New Year Grand Parade has become the grandest event to celebrate the Chinese New Year for overseas Chinese and has been hailed by China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism as the most influential brand of overseas Chinese New Year celebrations," he noted.

These grand parades, he said, have received significant attention and support from the UAE and have become a famous brand for cultural exchanges between China and the UAE. "Our grand parade has been well received by over 300,000 Chinese expatriates."

The Grand Parade is co-hosted by China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the Chinese Consulate General in Dubai, and the Executive Committee of "Hala China".

Sumaya Al Ali, Vice President of Government Partnerships at Expo City Dubai, said, "We are honoured that Expo City Dubai has been selected to host the prestigious Grand Parade for the second year in a row. Expo City Dubai builds on the success of the World Expo, in which China played a significant part, and is based on a deep-rooted belief that by working together, we can help create a more sustainable and equitable future for all.

"Events such as these celebrate our relationship and encourage us to look to the future with hope and optimism as we seek to enhance our cultural, diplomatic and business ties."

Mohammed Saeed Al Marzouki, Acting CEO of Hala China, stated that Expo 2020 Dubai was a phenomenal six-month event, exhibiting Dubai as an international cosmopolitan at an even higher height. "Hala China, closely with participating entities, have been carefully curating the programme for the event, trying to find the perfect balance of tradition and contemporary Chinese culture in the varieties of music, dance, food, and other cultural factors – catering to all age groups."

The event will showcase China's culture in its best light and advance cultural exchange between China and other nations/nationalities at the international stage of Expo City Dubai, he concluded.

Related Topics

World Music Exchange Business China UAE Dubai Hala January 2020 Event All From Government Best

Recent Stories

Saudi Delegation Visits PITB To Explore Collaborat ..

Saudi Delegation Visits PITB To Explore Collaboration & Investment Opportunities ..

1 hour ago
 Twitter hacked, 200 million user email addresses l ..

Twitter hacked, 200 million user email addresses leaked, researcher says

2 hours ago
 FIA, PTA directed to block defamatory material on ..

FIA, PTA directed to block defamatory material on social media on Kubra Khan's ..

2 hours ago
 No talks with terrorist organizations: Interior Mi ..

No talks with terrorist organizations: Interior Minister

2 hours ago
 Muslim Council of Elders condemns terrorist attack ..

Muslim Council of Elders condemns terrorist attack in central Somalia

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 January 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.