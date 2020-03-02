Expo Culinaire 2020 to kick off tomorrow

(@FahadShabbir)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Mar, 2020) The 2nd edition of the Expo Culinaire 2020 will kick off on Tuesday at the Expo Centre Sharjah, along with the world’s largest annual single-entry chef competition, the 23rd Emirates International Salon Culinaire, organised by the Emirates Culinary Guild in cooperation with Purple Kitchen.

The Expo Culinaire, which is supported by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, will see the participation of 200 exhibitors specialising in cooking, food, the hospitality industry, hotels, and tourism, as well as a wide range of training and educational events and equipment and food supply sector services.

The three-day event is also an important opportunity for businessmen and investors to learn about the latest developments, sign partnerships and conclude food and beverage deals.

This year’s edition of Expo Culinaire is witnessing a 70 percent growth in size, in addition to the participation of service and equipment suppliers, bakery supplies and food preparation, warehousing and refrigeration systems, cutlery and accessories.

Education and Training will also expand to 27 sessions, reflecting the country’s commitment to creating and developing the field of gastronomy. Free certificated Training and Education sessions will run again with even more classes on offer than 2019 and the expansion to five official education partners (Chef International Centre, Dubai College of Tourism, Emirates academy of Hospitality Management, International Centre for Culinary Arts and Richmonte Masterbaker) that will be accompanied by three other culinary schools.

Additionally, four of the top chefs will join the exhibition to offer workshops to develop skills in addition to Undergraduate and Master's programme.

Another new development is the Philippines pavilion, where the third Annual Filipino Food Industry Conference will be held.

The hygiene partner and advisor to several government health departments around the world – Ecolab will take part in the conference to discuss protocols on how to deal with health crises, such as the outbreak of the coronavirus and its impact on the hospitality sector.

The Emirates International Salon Culinaire is an annual event endorsed by Worldchefs and has strong support from many sponsors, including Nestle and IFFCO, for the 30 different categories (increased from 29 last year), which are judged and awarded according to the global standards of experienced master chefs. Competitors are awarded with Gold, Silver or Bronze accreditation after detailed judging and feedback.