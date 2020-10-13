UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Expo Khor Fakkan Gears Up For Launching 10th Wedding Show 2020

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 10:30 PM

Expo Khor Fakkan gears up for launching 10th Wedding Show 2020

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Oct, 2020) The Expo Khor Fakkan continues its preparations for launching the 10th edition of the Wedding Show which will kick off on 28 October and lasts until 31 October, amid broad participation of the UAE brands specializing in fashion, wedding accessories, fragrances, cosmetics, and abaya.

The Wedding Show is a unique opportunity for each bride to learn about the latest fashion lines from wedding dresses, evening dresses, elegant abayas, perfumes, and cosmetics. It also caters for brides and women who are passionate to get acquainted with the latest trends in the fashion world and wedding coordination and preparation, in addition to meeting makeup artists.

"The resumption of exhibitions, with the most stringent precautionary and preventive measures in place for the health and safety of everyone, will significantly contribute to enhancing the economic life and supporting various economic sectors," said HE Saif Mohammed Al-Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, "The Wedding Show has become an important annual platform for local enterprises and young entrepreneurs to showcase their products and services in a fantastic atmosphere.

"

Al-Midfa added that the event constitutes an ideal opportunity for sharing ideas and experiences in different domains, opening new horizons for cooperation, and making deals, and buying all wedding accessories and supplies at competitive prices.

Khalil Al Mansouri, Director of Expo Khor Fakkan, said: "The success of the previous editions of the Wedding Show casts more responsibility on us to provide new and attractive concepts and this is what exactly the current edition offers, while implementing the highest precautionary measures for the health and safety of visitors, exhibitors, and staff."

The Show will open its doors to visitors from 4 pm to 10 pm.

Related Topics

World UAE Sharjah Marriage Young October Women Event All From

Recent Stories

ION completes successful trial of electric autonom ..

6 minutes ago

RIJAS Eiffel Heights Polo Cup 2020: Day1

1 second ago

Govt to bring inflation down within two weeks: Shi ..

2 seconds ago

Karachi shipyard to be upgraded for fetching more ..

4 seconds ago

Lavrov Says Russia Should Stop Looking Back at EU ..

4 minutes ago

Russia Calls for Using 'Green Agenda' for Rapproch ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.