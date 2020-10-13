Expo Khor Fakkan gears up for launching 10th Wedding Show 2020

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Oct, 2020) The Expo Khor Fakkan continues its preparations for launching the 10th edition of the Wedding Show which will kick off on 28 October and lasts until 31 October, amid broad participation of the UAE brands specializing in fashion, wedding accessories, fragrances, cosmetics, and abaya.

The Wedding Show is a unique opportunity for each bride to learn about the latest fashion lines from wedding dresses, evening dresses, elegant abayas, perfumes, and cosmetics. It also caters for brides and women who are passionate to get acquainted with the latest trends in the fashion world and wedding coordination and preparation, in addition to meeting makeup artists.

"The resumption of exhibitions, with the most stringent precautionary and preventive measures in place for the health and safety of everyone, will significantly contribute to enhancing the economic life and supporting various economic sectors," said HE Saif Mohammed Al-Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, "The Wedding Show has become an important annual platform for local enterprises and young entrepreneurs to showcase their products and services in a fantastic atmosphere.

Al-Midfa added that the event constitutes an ideal opportunity for sharing ideas and experiences in different domains, opening new horizons for cooperation, and making deals, and buying all wedding accessories and supplies at competitive prices.

Khalil Al Mansouri, Director of Expo Khor Fakkan, said: "The success of the previous editions of the Wedding Show casts more responsibility on us to provide new and attractive concepts and this is what exactly the current edition offers, while implementing the highest precautionary measures for the health and safety of visitors, exhibitors, and staff."

The Show will open its doors to visitors from 4 pm to 10 pm.