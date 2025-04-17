Open Menu

Expo Khor Fakkan To Host Festive Exhibitions For Eid Al Adha Season

Faizan Hashmi Published April 17, 2025 | 08:45 PM

KHOR FAKKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Apr, 2025) Expo Khor Fakkan will host a series of trade, marketing and entertainment exhibitions from 25th April to 1st June, in celebration of Eid Al Adha.

The initiative aims to boost economic activity in the Eastern Region, support entrepreneurs, and offer residents and visitors a vibrant shopping and leisure experience.

The events will serve as a key destination for families seeking Eid essentials, gifts, and festive supplies. Exhibitions will feature fashion, perfumes, accessories, and bridal items from prominent UAE designers, jewellers, beauty brands and event planners.

The season begins with the Eid Al Adha Exhibition from 25th to 29th April, offering luxury shopping and daily raffles for gold and diamond rings. Sara Al Ketbi’s Exhibition runs from 1st to 5th May, showcasing Eid and bridal fashion.

Sajaya Al Raqi Exhibition will follow from 8th to 11th May, featuring home décor, perfumes and local products. The programme concludes with the Al Yaqoot Exhibition from 29th May to 1st June.

Khalil Al Mansouri, Director of Expo Khor Fakkan, said the exhibitions aim to strengthen the retail, creative and start-up sectors by offering platforms for local businesses to showcase their products.

He highlighted the importance of celebrating the region’s cultural and commercial identity and encouraged the public to enjoy a distinctive shopping experience highlighting UAE-based fashion designers and event organisers.

The exhibitions will run daily from 15:00 to 23:00, offering fashion, handbags, abayas, perfumes, jewellery, cosmetics, traditional foods, and consumer goods.

