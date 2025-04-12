Expo Osaka 2025 officially opens in Japan

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Apr, 2025) Japan today marked the official opening of Expo Osaka 2025 in a grand ceremony attended by Emperor Naruhito, Empress Masako, and over 1,300 guests, including ministers and ambassadors from participating Arab and foreign countries.

The UAE is taking part in the six-month-long international exhibition, running until 13th October 2025, with a pavilion themed "Earth to Ether," located in the "Empowering Lives" zone.

The pavilion offers a multi-dimensional experience that blends engineering innovation and cultural richness, showcasing the UAE’s vision for shaping a sustainable future for both humanity and the planet. It also reflects the country’s inspiring journey from deep-rooted heritage to boundless aspirations.

Crown Prince Akishino, who serves as the Honorary President of the Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition, gave the signal to commence the official opening ceremony held on the artificial island of Yumesima in Osaka, specially developed to host the event.

Themed "Designing Future Society for Our Lives", Expo Osaka 2025 will open to the public on Sunday, with a record participation of 158 countries alongside international organisations, companies, and Japanese institutions from various sectors.

The ceremony, held under the theme "Expo Osaka - Designing a Future Society for Our Lives", featured performances atop the Grand Ring, a large wooden structure symbolic of the expo and walkable by visitors. The event also included a parade of participating nations’ flags and showcased global solutions for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

In his opening remarks, the Emperor of Japan expressed hope that the expo would serve as a platform for global cooperation to build a sustainable future through next-generation technologies and collective action towards achieving the SDGs.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba echoed these sentiments, voicing hope that the expo would reunite the world by connecting cultures. He described the World Expo, with its history spanning over 170 years, as a mirror reflecting the times and a pathway to overcoming humanity’s shared challenges.

According to Japan’s central government, the construction cost of the Expo Osaka site reached JPY235 billion (US$1.6 billion), with expectations of welcoming over 28 million visitors during the event.