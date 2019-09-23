Expo Science International to attract participation of 1800 youngsters from 57 countries

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Sep, 2019) The Expo Science International 2019 will commence on Tuesday until 26th September, with the participation of more than 1,800 young people from 57 countries.

Held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, and organised by the Abu Dhabi Centre for Technical and Vocational Education and Training, ACTVET, the forum will be held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, ADNEC.

The forum is a leading international scientific platform for youth from around the world, as it gives them the opportunity to exchange ideas and compare scientific projects fostering networking and international collaboration, said Mubarak Al Shamsi, Director-General of the ACTVET, in an interview with the Emirates news Agency, WAM.

He noted that during the second day, the forum will have a presentation on the journey of the Emirati astronauts Hazza Al Mansouri and Sultan Al Neyadi to the International Space Station and explore their ambition and determination.

"A group of scientists, academics and youth from 57 countries, aged between 9 and 25 will gather at the largest non-competitive exhibition that aims to encourage cooperation and scientific research," he said.

Al Shamsi said that the forum would involve discussions on scientific projects drafted by the world’s innovators on 13 areas, including biology, behavioural and social sciences, chemistry, computer science, earth sciences, energy, transportation, engineering, electro-mechanical environmental management, sports science, medicine, health, physics, astronomy and biotechnology.

He then pointed out that a youth conference on Artificial Intelligence would be held on the sidelines of the event, to provide the youth with opportunities to exchange views on new technological developments.

The Expo Science International is organised by ACTVET in cooperation with MILEST, an international non-profit organisation committed to advancing education in sciences, technology, engineering, arts, mathematics and scientific knowledge for the youth, through organising scientific exhibitions and conferences.