Expo, UN galvanise change-makers to act on Sustainable Development Goals

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Mar, 2021) The need to build a more dignified and just world brought together experts, Expo partners and international participants, alongside renowned humanitarians and a blockbuster filmmaker, at Expo 2020 Dubai’s latest virtual thematic programme, Expo Talks: Global Goals.

Held in association with the United Nations on 9th and 10th March, 2021, the event explored the innovative solutions and concrete actions needed to turn the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) – a blueprint to eradicate poverty, fight inequalities and tackle climate change by 2030 – into reality.

Highlighting the UAE’s commitment to the goals and its convening power to galvanise global action, Expo Talks: Global Goals, available on-demand, outlined why the world needs urgent progress on the SDGs, why everyone must be involved, and how Expo 2020 will bring the SDGs to life across its entire visitor experience.

Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, Director-General of Expo 2020 Dubai, and Chair of the National Committee on the Sustainable Development Goals, said, "The SDGs reflect crucial issues that are relevant to us every single one of us. They are at the heart of Expo 2020 Dubai and will cut across our programming in all manner of ways, from spotlighting how countries are placing sustainable development at the core of their strategies, to actively engaging, informing and inspiring millions of citizens to make a conscious difference.

"We have less than a decade left, we must all work together to build on the progress made so far, to continue to work together to make the Global Goals a reality and build a cleaner, safer, healthier, more inclusive future for all."

Maher Nasser, Director of the Outreach Division in the United Nations Department of Global Communications and Commissioner General for the UN at Expo 2020 Dubai, said, "The United Nations values Expo 2020 as a global platform for global dialogue and collaboration. With its theme of ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’, Expo presents an opportunity to showcase not only the power of ingenuity and innovation to create solutions to the world’s most pressing challenges but also the power of international cooperation to implement and achieve global goals with dignity and justice for all."

Abdulla Nasser Lootah, Director-General of the Prime Minister's Office and Vice Chair of the UAE National Committee on the SDGs reiterated UAE leadership’s vision and guidance in building a more sustainable future and instilling the sustainability mindset across various fields and sectors in the nation.

Expo 2020’s Innovative Enterprise Software Partner SAP and its Digital Services Partner Accenture explained how they are backing the UN Global Compact’s "SDG Ambition" – an initiative challenging and supporting business to integrate the SDGs into their core business while measuring and managing their performance.

SDG Advocates Richard Curtis, the decorated writer and film director behind A-list blockbusters love Actually and Notting Hill, and Dr Alaa Murabit, UN High-Level Commissioner on Health Employment and Economic Growth, urged the whole world to get involved in achieving the SDGs, and emphasised the importance of promoting them globally through "Project Everyone", a not-for-profit communications agency dedicated to raising awareness and accelerating progress towards global goals.

In another session, renowned humanitarians including Dr. Jemilah Mahmood, Special Advisor to the Prime Minister of Malaysia, and Pascale de la Frégonnière, Strategic Advisor to the board of Cartier Philanthropy, explored the critical role of women in achieving the SDGs, highlighting existing gender gaps that need to be urgently addressed.

Attendees also glimpsed some of the exciting content that will inspire millions of visitors during Expo, including a taste of the enlightening global goals show that will appear on Al Wasl plaza’s 360-degree projection screen; a celebration of female achievements and women change-makers at the Women’s Pavilion, and the specially-curated SDG journeys at the Opportunity Pavilion, which will connect everyone with the goals and encourage them to become change-makers of the future.

The expo is already supporting several innovative, on-the-ground projects that are working to achieving the SDGs. Under the theme "Small Steps, Big Leaps: Simple Solutions for Sustainable Impact". The Global Best Practice Programme will spotlight numerous projects over the 182 days of the expo that localise the SDGs and can be adapted, replicated, and scaled for enhanced global impact.

Global Goals is the ninth in a series of 10 thematic talks, launched in October 2020 with Space, bringing together influential policymakers, thought-leaders, expo participants and the public to help shape the thought-provoking content and conversations taking place during Expo 2020.