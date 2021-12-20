(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Dec, 2021) By Krishnan Nayar NEW DELHI, 19th December 2021 (WAM) – Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World, has urged India to seize the opportunity for its products by using the facilities available in the UAE.

Addressing exporters and industrialists in Mumbai yesterday, he said, "The Jebel Ali Economic Zone has hundreds of warehouses suitable for any trader who would like to see and feel the market. The time is right for India to seize the opportunity in the world market. There is a huge shortage everywhere, which India can fill."

At a largely-attended interaction, DP World presented the scope for market expansion, which it offers to Indian businesses and exporters. As part of its mission as a leading enabler of global trade, DP World is setting up an India Mart Traders Market.

This will be a dedicated facility for Indian businesses which would enable traders and manufacturers to trade with the UAE and beyond, especially in a regional market. On behalf of DP World, Abdulla Al Hashmi made a presentation on the potential of the Jebel Ali Free Zone, in addition to that of the India Mart Traders Market.

"We want to support Made in India products, to enable them to be exported to the world," Hashmi said.

Welcoming Sultan Bin Sulayem, India’s Minister for Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, thanked DP World for coming up with solutions such as provision of low-cost finance for Indian businesses. He also thanked exporters in Mumbai for participating in the deliberations to create a roadmap for expanding Indian exports to the UAE and for using the UAE as a springboard to expand their exports to the GCC and to markets in Africa.

At the interactive session, Sharad Kumar Saraf, immediate past President of the Federation of Indian Export Organisations, said the decision to open India Mart Traders Market is "timely and very important".

Naresh Bhasin, Regional Chairman, Council of Leather Exports, highlighted the capital cost advantages in the UAE for Indian exporters. "Setting up the India Mart Traders Market in Dubai will be very attractive for the leather industry."

Amit Sarda, representing the Retailers Association of India, said the setting up of India Mart facility by DP World will further India’s economic goals and promote Indian products. He suggested that in addition to providing warehousing facilities, the India Mart should also have a packaging facility.