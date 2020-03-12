Exports through Abu Dhabi ports up 7.7 pct to AED 30.9 bn in Q4 2019

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Mar, 2020) The value of exports through Abu Dhabi ports increased by 7.7 pct from AED28.7 billion in Q4 2018 to AED 30.9 billion in the same period of 2019, according to figures released by the Statistics Centre - Abu Dhabi.

The business sector's exports grew by AED1.5 billion (5.4 pct); the government sector by AED 427.3 million (72.2 pct); and the individual sector by 47.0 pct compared with the same period of 2018.

The exports' value increased by AED6.1 billion (24.6 pct) during the reference period, driven by significant growth across the government, individual, and business sectors by 109.

2 pct, 43.6 pct, and 22.3 pct respectively over the same period.

The value of imports rose by 1.5 pct from AED 27.5 billion in Q4 2018 to AED 28.0 billion in Q4 2019. The government sector increased by AED 1.9 billion (77.0 pct), while the value of the business sector decreased by AED 1.5 billion (6.1 pct) and the individual sector by 1.1 pct during the same period.

Imports values picked up by AED 2.8 billion (11.3 pct) during Q4 2019 compared with Q3 2019. This was the result of increases in the value of the individual sector, government sector and business sector by 40.3 pct, 18.2 pct and 9.8% respectively over the same period.