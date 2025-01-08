Extension Period For October, November Contributions Ends: GPSSA
Sumaira FH Published January 08, 2025 | 12:45 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jan, 2025) The General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA) has announced the conclusion of the extended period for paying contributions for October and November 2024, as previously communicated to UAE-based entities.
Employers were previously exempted from late payment fees for October and November. The GPSSA urged employers to pay contributions promptly to avoid penalties.
For October 2024, the Ma’ashi platform issued 15,441 invoices, of which 13,334 (86.3%) were approved, and 12,870 (83.3%) were paid. For November, 15,359 invoices were issued, with 13,544 (88.1%) approved and 12,998 (84.6%) paid.
The GPSSA stressed that late payments incur a penalty of 0.1% of the due amount per day, applied without prior notice. Contributions are due starting from the 1st of the month following the month they pertain to, with an extension allowed until the 15th of that month.
In accordance to Federal Law No.7 of 1999 regarding pension and social security and its amendments, insured employees working in federal, government and private sector entities contribute 20% of salaries—5% by the employee and 15% by the employer—while the government covers 2.5% for Emiratis in the private sector.
As for Federal Law No.57 of 2023 regarding pension and social security and its amendments, which has been introduced for employees who have entered the workforce as of 31st October 2023 for the first time, the contribution payments due amount to 26% for federal, government and private sectors,11% by the employee and 15% by the employer, with the government continuing to cover 2.5% for Emiratis in the private sector earning under AED20,000.
Recent Stories
Extension period for October, November contributions ends: GPSSA
Praise of Urvashi Rautela can cost me divorce: Balakrishna
Hazza bin Zayed visits inaugural Al Ain Dates Festival
ADNOC L&S completes acquisition of 80% stake in Navig8 worth $1.04 billion
PM Shehbaz arrives in Karachi on day-long official visit
ADNOC L&S issues Hybrid Capital Instrument to finance transformational growth
Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro organises 3 international championships in January
Wildfire in Los Angeles forces 30,000 to evacuate
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 January 2025
UN seeks additional $371.4 million for Lebanon
Egypt welcomes 15.7 million tourists in 2024
More Stories From Middle East
-
Extension period for October, November contributions ends: GPSSA5 minutes ago
-
Hazza bin Zayed visits inaugural Al Ain Dates Festival35 minutes ago
-
ADNOC L&S completes acquisition of 80% stake in Navig8 worth $1.04 billion1 hour ago
-
ADNOC L&S issues Hybrid Capital Instrument to finance transformational growth2 hours ago
-
Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro organises 3 international championships in January2 hours ago
-
Wildfire in Los Angeles forces 30,000 to evacuate3 hours ago
-
China's foreign exchange reserves reach $3.2024 trillion in December3 hours ago
-
Korea logs current account surplus for 7th month in November3 hours ago
-
UN seeks additional $371.4 million for Lebanon12 hours ago
-
Egypt welcomes 15.7 million tourists in 202414 hours ago
-
Death toll from Tibet earthquake rises to 12614 hours ago
-
Abdullah bin Zayed receives Foreign Minister of Israel15 hours ago