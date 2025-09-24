Extra-EU imports of sporting goods hit €10.8 bn, exports at €7.3 bn last year

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Sep, 2025) In 2024, the extra-EU imports of sporting goods amounted to €10.8 billion, accounting for 0.4% of total EU imports. The value of total extra-EU exports was €7.3 billion (0.3% of total EU exports), according to Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.

‘Sports footwear’, ‘gym, swim and athletic equipment’ and ‘boats and water sport equipment’ were the main categories of EU imports in terms of value, while ‘boats and water sport equipment’, ‘gym, swim and athletic equipment’ and ‘sports footwear’ were the key exports.

The main import partners for sporting goods in 2024 were China (€4.5 billion), Vietnam (€1.9 billion) and Indonesia (€0.5 billion), while the United States (€1.6 billion), the United Kingdom (€1.0 billion) and Switzerland (€0.9 billion) were the biggest partners for exports.

