Open Menu

Extra-EU Imports Of Sporting Goods Hit €10.8 Bn, Exports At €7.3 Bn Last Year

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 24, 2025 | 09:15 PM

Extra-EU imports of sporting goods hit €10.8 bn, exports at €7.3 bn last year

BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Sep, 2025) In 2024, the extra-EU imports of sporting goods amounted to €10.8 billion, accounting for 0.4% of total EU imports. The value of total extra-EU exports was €7.3 billion (0.3% of total EU exports), according to Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.

‘Sports footwear’, ‘gym, swim and athletic equipment’ and ‘boats and water sport equipment’ were the main categories of EU imports in terms of value, while ‘boats and water sport equipment’, ‘gym, swim and athletic equipment’ and ‘sports footwear’ were the key exports.

The main import partners for sporting goods in 2024 were China (€4.5 billion), Vietnam (€1.9 billion) and Indonesia (€0.5 billion), while the United States (€1.6 billion), the United Kingdom (€1.0 billion) and Switzerland (€0.9 billion) were the biggest partners for exports.

Related Topics

Exports Import Water China European Union Indonesia United Kingdom United States Switzerland Vietnam Billion

Recent Stories

UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation announces event calaender ..

UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation announces event calaender of championships

1 hour ago
 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government, ..

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government, Elections and Rural Developmen ..

1 hour ago
 Shields distributed for exceptional service during ..

Shields distributed for exceptional service during Khatm-e-Nabuwwat (SAW) Confer ..

1 hour ago
 British High Commissioner visits UK-Pakistan Partn ..

British High Commissioner visits UK-Pakistan Partnership Driving Climate-Smart F ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Ports Authority, Maritime Authority of Singa ..

Dubai Ports Authority, Maritime Authority of Singapore discuss advancing excelle ..

2 hours ago
 Flood damage survey to begin from Sept 26 in Lodhr ..

Flood damage survey to begin from Sept 26 in Lodhran

1 hour ago
Rehan Nisar sent on two-day physical remand in PAP ..

Rehan Nisar sent on two-day physical remand in PAPO Act case

1 hour ago
 Father dies six months after daughter donated live ..

Father dies six months after daughter donated liver

1 hour ago
 UAE President receives written message from Presid ..

UAE President receives written message from President of Mauritania

2 hours ago
 US, Uzbek Presidents outline priority areas of adv ..

US, Uzbek Presidents outline priority areas of advancing strategic partnership

2 hours ago
 Eight clubs to compete in Abu Dhabi International ..

Eight clubs to compete in Abu Dhabi International Basketball Championship from 2 ..

2 hours ago
 General Budget Committee discusses draft budget fo ..

General Budget Committee discusses draft budget for fiscal year 2026

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East