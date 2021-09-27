EZDubai announces construction of four new facilities

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Sep, 2021) EZDubai, the fully dedicated e-commerce free zone strategically located in the heart of Dubai South’s Logistics District, has announced that four new facilities of 270,000 square feet are currently under construction.

Preparing for demand in the future, the four facilities are under development to complement the 1,300,000 square feet already developed and handed over.

The announcement comes on the sidelines of the company’s participation at the upcoming Seamless middle East 2021 exhibition, on 29th and 30th September, 2021, at Dubai World Trade Centre.

The UAE is taking giant strides towards becoming the fastest-growing e-commerce market in the Middle East, with a domestic sector set to contribute AED12 billion to the local GDP by 2023. The e-fulfilment centres located in EZDubai supported by market demand have created a need for close last-mile centres within the cluster. Staying ahead of the curve, EZDubai is constructing two last-mile centres to support the business generated by the prominent market leaders.

Dubai South has consistently supported sustainability measures across all its facilities and is further surpassing its efforts by aligning with the government’s vision of ensuring sustainable development. Subsequently, through its continuous upgrades to its infrastructure, EZDubai is commissioning district cooling infrastructure to reduce carbon emissions.

Mohsen Ahmad, CEO of the Logistics District at Dubai South, said, "Due to increased demand, we are continuously developing additional facilities to ensure that our discerning partners receive the best services. At Dubai South, we understand that structural change in the service economy is an inevitable affiliation of economic growth. Therefore, we presented a distinctive business model that paves the way for our valued clientele to benefit from economies of scale within EZDubai to ensure the lowest possible cost for every successfully fulfilled order."

EZDubai has been at the forefront of the e-commerce sector in delivering Dubai’s first dual-licensed, hybrid-bonded facilities. Its success can be demonstrated with its host of global and regional e-commerce tenants who undertake fulfilment from the district, utilising Dubai South’s customer-centric processes with its seamless, multimodal connectivity between road, air, and sea transportation.

The 9,902,700 square-foot purpose-built e-commerce hub is designed to attract the world’s leading e-commerce companies and create a benchmark with its infrastructure. EZDubai, launched in January 2019 by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, aims to promote the emirate’s position as a hub for global e-commerce.