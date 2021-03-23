EZDubai attracts UDA Express to expand its presence in MENA

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Mar, 2021) EZDubai, a fully dedicated e-commerce free zone strategically located in the heart of Dubai South’s Logistics District, has welcomed UDA Express, one of the largest express companies in China, that will be expanding its operations in the region by benefitting from EZDubai’s e-commerce, logistics facilities, bespoke business solutions, and reach to the high-growth markets of the middle East, Africa and South Asia.

UDA Express, one of the world’s top freight-forwarding and logistics service providers, was founded in 1999. It controls 59 self-operated distribution centres in China across 3,835,000 square metres and more than 30,000 stores across 30 countries. Last year, UDA Express achieved a market share of 16.61 percent in the national express industry, whereas its market value reached US$18.7 billion in the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.

In his comments, Mohsen Ahmad, CEO of the Logistics District at Dubai South, said, "We are pleased that UDA Express chose EZDubai as a home for its operations in the MENA region. In our pursuit to uncovering market trends, we work diligently to cater our solutions and facilities to meet our clients’ aspirations to allow them to develop and thrive in competitive markets.

The setup of UDA Express will reiterate our prominent position in attracting international logistics and e-commerce players to conduct their businesses and boost the growth of the logistics sector locally and globally."

Robert Zhang, President of UDA Express – Middle East and North Africa, said, "EZDubai’s strategic location, its advanced logistics facilities, optimal business solutions, and capabilities that cater to all sorts of companies will consolidate our objective of becoming the premier international logistics and express delivery service provider in the Middle East. We are confident that through our new expansion, the company will complete its networking in the Middle East and link up with our existing network in China, providing direct and efficient logistics solutions to customers in China and the Middle East."

The 920,000 square-metre, purpose-built e-commerce hub is designed to attract the world’s leading e-commerce companies and create a benchmark with its infrastructure. The e-commerce zone, which was launched in January 2019 by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, aims to promote the emirate’s position as a hub for global e-commerce.