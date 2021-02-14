EZDubai participates in ‘Dubai Week in Africa-Kenya’ to further strengthen e-Commerce in MENA region

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Feb, 2021) EZDubai, Dubai South’s dedicated e-commerce zone, has announced its participation in the virtual ‘Dubai Week in Africa-Kenya’ event, which will focus on developing resilient trade relations between the UAE and evolving African countries.

The event, which is hosted by UAE Trade Centre, will take place from 15th to 18th February and will host a consortium of top-ranking government officials and industry experts from strategic sectors from both the UAE and Kenya. They will share their outlook about a number of sectors and discuss various strategies pertinent to the current global economic situation. The discussion panels in the event will explore investment opportunities as well.

The programme will also feature participants from an array of private companies across various fields, including banking and financial services, construction, packaging, food & beverages, energy, logistics and e-Commerce, and others.

As the first of its kind e-commerce operational zone in the middle East, EZDubai’s participation will reiterate the prominent position that Dubai has attained in boosting and supporting e-Commerce in the MENA region. With e-Commerce revenue and users in Kenya projected to reach USD 1.5 billion and 19.03 million respectively in 2021, EZDubai will play a vital role in serving the region, given its advanced infrastructure, sophisticated logistics facilities, and customised business solutions.

In his comments, Mohsen Ahmad, CEO of Logistics District - Dubai South, said, "We are delighted to be participating in this renowned virtual investment expo. As economic growth shifts towards Kenya, a leading power house in Africa, we are keen to develop further dialogues with our counterparts to create a roadmap for strategic relations in the logistics and e-Commerce sectors, especially as revenue in the Kenyan e-Commerce market is expected to result in a market volume of approximately US$2 billion by 2024. This is consolidated by the increasing number of players entering the e-Commerce market."

"In order to adapt to the new normal, future-focused strategies, progression and development would require robust international partnerships and collective thinking. We look forward to participating in a progressive event that will bring together industry enablers, strategic thinkers and pragmatic leaders," Mohsen added.

EZDubai’s 920,000 square-metre, purpose-built e-Commerce zone is designed to attract the world’s leading e-commerce companies and create a benchmark with its infrastructure. The e-Commerce zone aims to promote the emirate’s position as a hub for regional e-Commerce.