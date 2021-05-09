EZDubai welcomes Emirates Post to support rapid growth of e-commerce in UAE

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th May, 2021) DUBAI, 9th May 2021 (WAM) - EZDubai, the fully dedicated e-commerce free zone strategically located in the heart of Dubai South’s Logistics District, is welcoming Emirates Post, the official postal operator and leading express provider in the UAE, which has opened a 33,475 square-feet dedicated facility that will handle parcels and express, domestic and international volumes, and is the company’s second largest sorting and delivery centre in the UAE.

The new facility is expected to handle over 25% of total P&E business volumes over the next three years.

EZDubai has all it takes to support the launch of Emirates Post’s new facility by providing its customers in the neighbouring areas with their international and domestic shipping requirements. The new facility at EZDubai strengthens Emirates Post’s position as a major player in the e-commerce market with enhanced first-mile, last-mile, warehousing, and fulfilment capabilities. The centre will also house a dedicated customs’ clearance team to support the movement of deliveries from the free zone to the local market and rest of the world.

In his comments, Mohsen Ahmad, CEO of the Logistics District at Dubai South, said: "At EZDubai, we are always on the lookout to attract the top local and international players in the industry.

We are pleased to welcome Emirates Post, and this facility will support the handling and processing of their volumes arriving and departing via DWC and Jebel Ali, along with the development of its road transport network around the region in the years to come. Having the bonded and non-bonded warehouse facilities at Dubai South helps us cater to customers’ demands with our mandate to attract international and local logistics and e-commerce players, boosting the growth of the logistics sector in general."

Peter Somers, CEO of Emirates Post said: "The opening of our new facility supports our business transformation plan to further enhance service levels and customer experience, grow our parcels and express business, and invest in automation and digitalisation to provide the best first- and last-mile solutions in the UAE. As customer happiness is the core of our strategy, this facility will allow us to offer a more tailored experience to our customers, serving our business and individual customers in a more efficient manner with faster deliveries and more flexible pick-up and drop-off times."