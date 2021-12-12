UrduPoint.com

F2: 2022 Alfa Romeo Driver Zhou Wins Second Abu Dhabi Sprint Race

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Dec, 2021) Formula 1-bound Guanyu Zhou returned to the top step of the podium for the first time since Silverstone in his penultimate Formula 2 race, beating PREMA Racing’s Robert Shwartzman and Campos Racing’s Ralph Boschung to victory in a frenetic Sprint Race 2 at Yas Marina.

The 2022 Alfa Romeo driver’s fourth win of the season strengthens his bid to finish in the top three of the drivers’ championship, with his closest rival Dan Ticktum in fourth, 13.5 points behind, according the Official Formula 1 Website.

On Saturday morning, Oscar Piastri had been crowned champion after finishing on the podium in the opening race at Abu Dhabi, but the Australian suffered a race to forget in the evening.

The Alpine junior was served with a five-second time penalty for banging wheels with Liam Lawson on the opening lap, before later retiring from the race after a collision with Red Bull junior Juri Vips and Williams academy driver Roy Nissany.

Red Bull prodigy Lawson was lucky to come away unscathed from his collision with Piastri and managed to recover to sixth, behind Felipe Drugovich. Red Bull juniors Jehan Daruvala and Jack Doohan claimed the final points positions.

Piastri has the chance to cap off his championship-winning season with a victory in the Feature Race when he lines up from pole at 1300 local time, the grid set by Friday’s qualifying session.

