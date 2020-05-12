FAB and Bahrain Clear sign depository agent agreement

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th May, 2020) First Abu Dhabi Bank, FAB, recently signed a 'Depository Agent Custodian' agreement with Bahrain Clear to offer custody services at Bahrain Bourse to regional and international investors.

According to a press statement issued by FAB on Tuesday, the agreement is "in line with Bahrain Clear’s efforts to enhance post-trade services and expand outreach to regional and global investors."

There are currently five securities custodians admitted by Bahrain Clear to act in the market, four of which are global custodians, following the registration of FAB.

According to the agreement, FAB will provide custody, issuer and transfer agent services, fund administration and other related banking services to its regional and international clients.

Abdulla Jaffar Abdin, Senior Director of Operations at Bahrain Clear, said, "We are delighted to have First Abu Dhabi Bank on board as a custodian, which will provide their regional and international investor-base with access to Bahrain’s capital market.

We look forward to working closely with FAB’s Securities Services team for post-trade services to deliver creative custody solutions to their global client-base."

For his part, Kashif Darr, Managing Director and Head of Securities Services at FAB, said, "FAB is expanding its regional direct custody footprint. With 50 years of presence, we are uniquely positioned to help our clients navigate the region. We are delighted to add the Kingdom of Bahrain to our proprietary custody network and look forward to contributing to the success of Bahrain Clear."

Bahrain Clear is a fully-owned subsidiary of Bahrain Bourse with a disclosed capital of five million Bahraini Dinars, and a paid-up capital of one million Bahraini Dinars. Bahrain Clear is licensed by the Central Bank of Bahrain as a ‘Clearing House and Central Depository’ offering post-trade services to investors. Its service offering includes securities, transactions, depository, clearing, settlement, central registry and registration.