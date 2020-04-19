FAB, ERC join hands to help people safely break their Ramadan fasts during COVID-19

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Apr, 2020) First Abu Dhabi Bank, FAB, has joined forces with the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, to help people in need safely break their Ramadan fast during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The bank is making an AED1 million offering to the ERC’s 2020 Ramadan Campaign, with the funds allocated to the "breaking the Fast" initiative.

The mercy mission provides meals to fasting individuals from lower income households and backgrounds, and people of determination. This year, to maintain social distancing guidelines and ensure the safety of both organisers and recipients, meals will be provided to 50,000 individuals through home deliveries.

Commenting on the partnership, Hana Al Rostamani, Deputy CEO and Group Head of Personal Banking at FAB, said, "It is our great privilege to be able to give back to the community that we are so proud of being a part of. Social distancing may alter how people spend Ramadan, however, this will not change the spirit of togetherness and generosity that is so evident during this special time of the year. FAB is honoured to support the outstanding humanitarian work that the Emirates Red Crescent does year after year, and is proud to stand in solidarity with the people of the UAE during the holy month of Ramadan.

"

In this regard, Rashid Mubarak Al Mansouri, Deputy Secretary-General of ERC Local Affairs, said, "The interaction by everyone on the adherence to the health measures to combat the Coronavirus was great. We would like to confirm that the acts of goodness will not stop in spite of any circumstances. On this occasion, we would like to express our gratitude to our strategic partner, First Abu Dhabi Bank, for their support to the "Breaking the Fast" initiative, with AED 1million directed to providing meals to 50,000 beneficiaries. The current circumstance will be safely overcome, and we hope that everyone will enjoy safety and security during the Holy month of Ramadan."

FAB and the ERC are currently working together to provide meals for frontline health professionals fighting the COVID-19. Earlier this month, FAB pledged another AED1 million to help cover the needs of clinics across the UAE by providing meals to employees, to assist with their running costs in these exceptional times. The initiative is designed to aid the healthcare heroes working tirelessly to ensure the safety of our communities and the country at large.