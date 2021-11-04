FAB, GMIS partner to boost SME’s access to finance and sustainable industrial growth

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Nov, 2021) The Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit (GMIS) today announced a partnership with First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) that will explore the latest trends and opportunities to improve access to finance for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and drive sustainable industrial growth both globally and in the UAE.

Through joint thought-leadership and knowledge exchange, FAB will collaborate with the Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit to highlight the SME sector’s economic potential and innovation capabilities to support industrial development, as well as advance the UAE’s digitalisation progress as it prepares for the next 50 years.

The GMIS-FAB partnership will also highlight the importance of ‘green finance’, which refers to financial products and services that can deliver long-term environmental benefits.

Hana Al Rostamani, Group CEO of FAB, said, "The UAE's industrial and manufacturing base is future-focused and increasingly oriented towards global success. As the sector enters a new phase of development, financial institutions will continue to play a decisive role in advising, diversifying, and propelling the UAE’s home-grown high-tech industries forward.

By working collaboratively, we are ensuring that these industries can compete in a global marketplace, and that they can contribute to building a sustainable national economy. At FAB, we are leveraging our industry expertise, global networks and innovative solutions to unlock new possibilities for the UAE’s makers."

Badr Al Olama, Head of the GMIS Organising Committee, said, "GMIS is committed to facilitating SMEs access to global markets, creating a culture of entrepreneurship, and promoting advanced digital capabilities in the industrial sector through collaborations and partnerships with governments, businesses and international bodies. We are delighted to welcome FAB into our partner network, and look forward to joining forces with them to highlight the growing need of developing cutting-edge financing solutions to create a thriving SME ecosystem. The FAB-GMIS partnership will also enable us to promote innovation and excellence across the UAE’s manufacturing ecosystem, and accelerate sustainable economic growth in the years to come."

Taking place at EXPO’s Dubai Exhibition Centre, GMIS 2021 will be held alongside the six-day GMIS Week from November 22-27.