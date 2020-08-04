UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FAB Issues Largest Chinese Yuan Denominated Dual-listed Formosa Bond Globally

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 03:15 PM

FAB issues largest Chinese Yuan denominated dual-listed Formosa bond globally

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Aug, 2020) First Abu Dhabi Bank, FAB, recently announced the issuance of the largest-ever Chinese Yuan (CNH) denominated dual-listed Formosa bond globally, with a CNH 3.25bn five-year issuance.

Despite the GCC-wide public holiday, FAB was able to attract a high quality international orderbook of more than CNH 3.6bn, which enabled it to upsize its target issuance from CNH 1bn to a record-breaking CNH 3.25bn.

The dual-listing ensured FAB got maximum demand from onshore Taiwan as well as from the rest of Asia. FAB has been a regular issuer in the Formosa market and is a well-known name in the CNH market, having raised CNH 1.4bn in June via a similar offering.

The deal was a significant success on multiple fronts, eclipsing the previous largest issuance (CNH 2.

675bn by Credit Agricole in 2016) and also pricing very competitively at 3.4% in CNH, which swapped back to well inside FAB’s USD curve.

Rula Al Qadi, Head of Group Funding at FAB, said, "The deal exceeded our expectations in terms of size and reflects Asian investors’ strong faith in FAB’s credit fundamentals and Abu Dhabi’s economic strength. Our ability to access niche markets at short notice and to take advantage of opportunistic funding levels gives us a major advantage in funding. The CNH deal swaps back well inside our USD curve for a size of almost USD 464mn equivalent. We are thankful to all the investors who have supported FAB in this deal."

Related Topics

China Abu Dhabi Bank Formosa United States Dollars June 2016 Market All From Asia

Recent Stories

Punjab CM orders action against hoarders, profitee ..

1 minute ago

ADNOC L&amp;S and Wanhua Chemical Group form Strat ..

2 minutes ago

Imran Ghazali to lead govt’s digital media wing

14 minutes ago

Army Chief interacts with senior serving, retired ..

43 minutes ago

Only 0.3% COVID-19 cases in Abu Dhabi City

47 minutes ago

Commodore Muhammad Saleem Of Pakistan Navy Promote ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.