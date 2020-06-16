FAB issues largest Chinese Yuan dual listed Formosa bonds from MENA region

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jun, 2020) First Abu Dhabi Bank, FAB, has announced the issuance of the largest Chinese Yuan, CNH, dual listed Formosa bonds from the MENA region, with a CNH 1.4 billion five-year issuance.

Despite the challenging market backdrop, FAB attracted a high quality orderbook of over CNH 1.6 billion, which enabled the bank to upsize its target issuance from CNH 1 billion to CNH 1.4 billion.

FAB has been a regular issuer in the Formosa market and is a well-known name in the CNH market, which enabled the bank to print the largest deal from the region in this Currency.

Commenting on the announcement, Rula AlQadi, Head of Group Funding, FAB, said, "This deal is further testament to FAB’s ability to access niche markets at short notice and to take advantage of opportunistic funding levels. The CNH deal swaps back well inside our USD curve for a decent size of the equivalent of almost US$ 200 million. We are very thankful to all the investors who have supported FAB in this deal."

FAB was the structuring agent on the deal, which was issued under the bank’s US$ 15 billion Euro Medium Term Note, EMTN, programme.