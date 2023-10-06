Open Menu

FAB Issues Largest-ever USD Tier 2 Bond From A UAE Bank

Faizan Hashmi Published October 06, 2023 | 09:00 PM

FAB issues largest-ever USD tier 2 bond from a UAE Bank

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Oct, 2023) First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), UAE's largest bank and one of the world's largest and strongest financial institutions, successfully issued its inaugural USD Tier 2 capital securities on Tuesday, September 26,2023.

The USD 1 billion 10.5NC5.5-Year Tier 2 Bond is the largest-ever Tier 2 issuance from a UAE bank and the largest-ever Tier 2 conventional bond issuance from a MENA bank.
The bond was priced at a spread of UST+170bps, resulting in a yield of 6.32%. This is the tightest spread paid by any bank globally on a callable Tier 2 structure in 2023.
The offering attracted a well-diversified and high-quality order book, with significant participation from key global investors.

FAB successfully allocated 79% of the issuance to investors outside the middle East.

Investor demand reached just under USD 3 billion, marking the largest book size ever achieved by FAB for any of its issuances to date.
Despite volatile market conditions, FAB was able to tighten pricing by 30 basis points and increase the deal size to USD 1 billion, surpassing the initially anticipated amount of USD 750 million. This was due to FAB's strong credit standing and the robust macroeconomic fundamentals of the UAE. Over 228 investors participated in the transaction, including numerous prominent global asset managers. FAB achieved the tightest spread on a Tier 2 issuance globally in 2023.
FAB also acted as joint lead manager and book-runner on this Tier 2 bond issuance.

Related Topics

World UAE Abu Dhabi Bank Lead Middle East United States Dollars September Market From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Farmers facing difficulties to access certified, q ..

Farmers facing difficulties to access certified, quality seed: Dr Iqrar

12 minutes ago
 Renowned journalist Shaikh Aziz's death anniversar ..

Renowned journalist Shaikh Aziz's death anniversary on October 7

16 minutes ago
 IGP gives ownership papers of plots to families of ..

IGP gives ownership papers of plots to families of 31 police martyrs

16 minutes ago
 Gargash meets UN Envoy to Libya

Gargash meets UN Envoy to Libya

35 minutes ago
 Illegal allowance case: Court grants bail to Muham ..

Illegal allowance case: Court grants bail to Muhammad Khan Bhatti

34 minutes ago
 Punjab Police ink MoUs with Noor Thalassemia Found ..

Punjab Police ink MoUs with Noor Thalassemia Foundation, Evercare Hospital

41 minutes ago
6 killed, 1318 injured in 1244 accidents in Punjab

6 killed, 1318 injured in 1244 accidents in Punjab

41 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid orders third airlift of relief ..

Mohammed bin Rashid orders third airlift of relief aid to Libya as part of ongoi ..

49 minutes ago
 PRA adopts latest technique to collect sales infor ..

PRA adopts latest technique to collect sales information

40 minutes ago
 Strict security arrangements ensured for Juma pray ..

Strict security arrangements ensured for Juma prayers across province

40 minutes ago
 UAE as hub will help ‘I2U2 food security corrido ..

UAE as hub will help ‘I2U2 food security corridor in India’ control global f ..

1 hour ago
 DP World Women&#039;s Cycling Challenge kicks off ..

DP World Women&#039;s Cycling Challenge kicks off tomorrow

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East