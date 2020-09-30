UrduPoint.com
FAB Issues US$750 Million Benchmark Tier 1 Six-year Bond

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 01:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Sep, 2020) First Abu Dhabi Bank, FAB, has announced the issuance of a US$750 million benchmark fixed rate Additional Tier 1 perpetual non-call six-year bond.

"FAB attracted a quality orderbook of over US$1.5 billion with strong participation from more than 115 accounts. Despite the volatile and challenging market backdrop, FAB successfully achieved its target size of US$750 million at a price of 4.

5 percent, making this the lowest yield for a USD Reg S AT1 from the MENA region," the bank said in a statement.

Commenting on the announcement, Rula AlQadi, Head of Group Funding at FAB, said, "We are delighted with the outcome on our AT1 issuance. To be able to achieve our size and price aspirations in challenging markets with a well-diversified international investor base is a fantastic outcome and reflects FAB’s strong credit fundamentals with international investors."

