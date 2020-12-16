UrduPoint.com
FAB Opens Jakarta Office To Support MENA-Indonesia Trade And Investment

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 07:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Dec, 2020) First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) today announced the expansion of its global network into Asia with the opening of a representative office in Jakarta, Indonesia.

FAB Indonesia will serve as a bridge to facilitate trade and investment flows between the UAE, wider GCC region, Egypt and Asia. The representative office will support bank customers with interests in Indonesia, providing liaison and consulting services and market insights, as well as building relationships with public and private sector organisations and correspondent banks in Indonesia.

It will also connect top-tier corporate and financial institution clients in Indonesia interested in conducting business in the UAE, GCC and Egypt, and facilitate government-to-government strategic partnerships and initiatives.

André Sayegh, Group Chief Executive Officer, FAB, said, "FAB’s new representative office in Jakarta follows our Group’s international growth strategy and will support our clients, the UAE, wider GCC and Egypt’s international trading ties.

As the largest economy in South-East Asia and a strategically important trading partner for our region, Indonesia is a growing destination for UAE investment abroad, and one with great future potential. Through our representative office, FAB will support and further enhance bilateral trade and economic relations."

"We are also pleased to announce the appointment of Walshalafah (Wal) Salleh as the Chief Representative Officer for the Jakarta Representative Office. Wal is a seasoned corporate banker and brings with him multiple years of experience in meeting the specific needs of clients and remaining firmly on the pulse of the Indonesian economy."

This new office complements the bank’s wholesale branch in Singapore, which offers a full suite of world class financial products and services to clients operating in the Asia Pacific region.

